The ‘Ol Sip and Point

12:37 a.m. A woman reported that somebody was inside her house stealing her jeans.

8:37 a.m. Traffic control was required for a loose cow running down the road.

10:57 a.m. Someone kept stealing trees from homes in Bigfork.

11:47 a.m. A man was standing on the sidewalk drinking his coffee and pointing at passing cars.

4:15 p.m. Someone stole a wallet from the vest of a service dog while the owner was pumping gas.

8:58 p.m. A man found three horses in his yard that weren’t his.

9:14 p.m. A man called 911 to let law enforcement know he was speeding up the highway on his way to the hospital because his wife was in labor.

9:17 p.m. The man called back to let law enforcement know the baby was out and they’d like an ambulance to meet them.