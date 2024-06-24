fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, May 25, 2024

The ‘Ol Sip and Point

By

12:37 a.m. A woman reported that somebody was inside her house stealing her jeans.

8:37 a.m. Traffic control was required for a loose cow running down the road.

10:57 a.m. Someone kept stealing trees from homes in Bigfork.

11:47 a.m. A man was standing on the sidewalk drinking his coffee and pointing at passing cars.

4:15 p.m. Someone stole a wallet from the vest of a service dog while the owner was pumping gas.

8:58 p.m. A man found three horses in his yard that weren’t his.

9:14 p.m. A man called 911 to let law enforcement know he was speeding up the highway on his way to the hospital because his wife was in labor.

9:17 p.m. The man called back to let law enforcement know the baby was out and they’d like an ambulance to meet them.

10:38 p.m. Some high school kids drifting a truck in the school parking lot flipped the vehicle.

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Every donation is injected straight into the newsroom.

Support Our Work