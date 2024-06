12:40 a.m. A man was upset that his ex-girlfriend, who now lives in California, was spreading gossip about him.

6:10 a.m. A couple of horses were running along a road in West Valley.

9:09 a.m. A woman was sprayed in the face with some bear spray while mini golfing outside Glacier National Park.

3:58 p.m. A woman was concerned when a stack of rocks appeared on her porch overnight.