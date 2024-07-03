The Beach Boys to Headline 2024 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo

The Beach Boys will headline the musical lineup at this year’s Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo in Kalispell, according to a July 2 announcement from the fair.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, which made its name with songs that used California as a backdrop for musical explorations of youth, love, life and surfing, will play on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. The band’s current configuration includes original member Mike Love on lead vocals. Accompanying Love is longtime band member Bruce Johnston, as well as Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer.

Country acts LOCASH and Niko Moon will also perform as part of the fair on Aug. 14. In a press release, the fair touted LOCASH’s Platinum breakout song, “I Love This Life,” as well as hits including “One Big Country Song” and “I Know Somebody.” Niko Moon, the 2021 SESAC Songwriter of the Year, has written eight No. 1 songs, and has also written for artists including Morgan Wallen, Avicii, Dierks Bentley, Pitbull, Zac Brown Band and Rascal Flatts. Moon’s single “Good Time” reached No. 1 on country radio.

Tickets for The Beach Boys are $55 for reserved seating, and $65 for party pit tickets. General admission tickets for everyone over age 5 are $45, and children age 5 and under will be admitted to general seating free of charge.

Tickets for LOCASH and Niko Moon are $45 for reserved seating, $55 for the party pit and $35 for general admission for everyone over age 5. Children age 5 and under get free admission to the general seating area.

Tickets can be purchased at www.nwmtfair.com.

The news of the fair’s musical lineup comes on the heels of a May closure of the grandstand at the Flathead County Fairgrounds after a preliminary safety inspection found significant signs of deterioration of the wooden framing and beams. But last week the county announced that on July 8 construction crews would begin on the first phase of work to repair the century-old structure, which will ultimately be demolished sometime in August and replaced with a new aluminum and steel set of bleachers. The north bleachers at the fairgrounds are to remain closed for the entire summer.

This summer, the fair will go from Aug. 13 through Aug. 18, with PRCA Rodeo running from Aug. 15 through Aug. 17. For more information, go to https://www.nwmtfair.com/.

