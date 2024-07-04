Florida First Lady Enjoying Bigfork Country

Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis seen here with a member of her security detail, participates in Thursday morning’s 5K in downtown Bigfork. John McCaslin | Flathead Beacon

Yes, that was the vacationing first lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, wife of 2024 Republican presidential candidate and Gov. Ron DeSantis, pinning on a bib to run in Thursday morning’s 13th Annual Montana Freedom 5K through downtown Bigfork.

“I was looking around, we were here, and I said, ‘what an opportunity to come and run,’” Mrs. DeSantis, a mother of three children, told the Beacon prior to the start of the race.

“I’m having a great time and this is a real privilege to be able to run in some of the most beautiful country in America,” she said. “And to celebrate July Fourth and everything that makes our country exceptional.”

It’s not known if Gov. DeSantis is vacationing in the Flathead with his wife.