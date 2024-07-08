Phantom Homicides

8:19 a.m. Someone stole two watches from a big box store.

8:43 a.m. Three horses and a baby mule escaped their pasture.

11:22 a.m. A Bigfork resident lost a cow.

11:34 a.m. An individual stole two orange traffic cones, 20 feet of chain, a quarter-inch stainless steel link, and two zinc-plated two-inch rings from a hardware store.

4:35 p.m. A man had a lead on where the person who stole his rifles from him back in 2022 was currently storing them.

7:15 p.m. A black cow was blocking traffic.

8:04 p.m. A woman who “did a lot of drugs” called 911 and said she thought she’d run over 23 kids with her car.

8:08 p.m. A woman visited a friend at the bar where he works and threw tomatoes at him.

8:37 p.m. A grizzly bear got ahold of several chickens in Bigfork.