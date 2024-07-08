Phantom Homicides

8:19 a.m. Someone stole two watches from a big box store.
8:43 a.m. Three horses and a baby mule escaped their pasture.
11:22 a.m. A Bigfork resident lost a cow.
11:34 a.m. An individual stole two orange traffic cones, 20 feet of chain, a quarter-inch stainless steel link, and two zinc-plated two-inch rings from a hardware store.
4:35 p.m. A man had a lead on where the person who stole his rifles from him back in 2022 was currently storing them.
7:15 p.m. A black cow was blocking traffic.
8:04 p.m. A woman who “did a lot of drugs” called 911 and said she thought she’d run over 23 kids with her car.
8:08 p.m. A woman visited a friend at the bar where he works and threw tomatoes at him.
8:37 p.m. A grizzly bear got ahold of several chickens in Bigfork.
9:51 p.m. Two teens were ding dong ditching homes in Martin City.