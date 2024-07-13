fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, July 5, 2024

More Boom, More Pow

12:55 a.m. An intoxicated individual refused to stop lighting off fireworks.

1:01 a.m. Some individuals were getting “mouthy” with their neighbors after being told to stop shooting off fireworks.

1:04 a.m. Someone called 911 to report that he’d just chased a man away from the marijuana plant in his backyard.

6:37 a.m. Someone reported hearing a gunshot, definitely not a firework, while out walking his dog.

10:02 a.m. Someone had to take their horse to the ER after it injured itself trying to flee nearby fireworks.

11:25 a.m. A school superintendent reported that someone lighting fireworks around the playground equipment “blew it up.”

6:46 p.m. Six horses were running down the highway.

10:22 p.m. Fireworks.

10:32 p.m. Fireworks.

10:58 p.m. Huge fireworks.

10:43 p.m. People were shooting off fireworks in a school parking lot.

