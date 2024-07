7:50 a.m. Four people were dumping bags of trash into the Flathead River.

9:08 a.m. A yellow labrador got its head stuck in a bucket.

10:28 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to report their neighbors’ yard was “unmanaged” with knee-high grass.

3:09 p.m. Six cows eloped from their field and were making their way into town.

5:14 p.m. Six cows in Whitefish refused to move off someone’s lawn.