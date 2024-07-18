Sen. Tester Calls for Biden to Withdraw from Presidential Race

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., released a statement on Thursday urging President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, becoming the second member of the Senate to do so publicly.

“Montanans have put their trust in me to do what is right and it is a responsibility I take seriously. I have worked with President Biden when it has made Montana stronger, and I’ve never been afraid to stand up to him when he is wrong. And while I appreciate his commitment to public service and our country, I believe President Biden should not seek re-election to another term,” Tester said.

Tester is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats on the ballot and his close race against Tim Sheehy is marked as a key pickup for Senate Republicans in order to regain a majority in the upper chamber.

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch on Wednesday called for Biden to step aside, and Democratic U.S. House members continued to grow the ranks with similar public proclamations into Thursday night. Concerns about Biden’s viability as a candidate against former President Donald Trump have mounted in recent weeks among members of the party, even prompting former President Barack Obama to weigh in.

Biden is currently isolating in his Delaware home after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.