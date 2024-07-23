Columbia Falls City Council Must Have Cotton in Their Ears

Somehow the council seems to be deaf to the packed meetings and over 2,000 residents who have signed petitions and respectfully asked the council to support a call for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow for more time to study the proposed Columbia Falls Aluminum Company (CFAC) cleanup plan. Now is the time for the city and the public to have time to understand and perhaps recommend additional solutions for the proposed cleanup plan for the CFAC Superfund site on the bank of the Flathead River.

Why with no public notice would the city council vote at their last council meeting on July 15 to send a letter to the EPA asking them to just adopt the proposed plan as is? Why would the Flathead County commissioners do the same thing the next morning with only one day notice? Makes a person wonder, eh?…

Why for goodness’ sake would the city have not at least posted a notice for a public hearing on their agenda on an item that they know the residents of Columbia Falls are very concerned about? For years the council has called for removal of the most toxic waste at the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company Superfund site, and most recently on May 6, 2024 they again voted not to reverse their position on this.

According to a letter in the Hungry Horse News last week the Environmental Protection Agency is recently providing support and funding for the community to do a deep dive into this proposed cleanup plan. The Coalition for a Clean CFAC it said is helping to lead this effort. According to the coalition’s letter they are planning a series of public meetings this fall to share what they are finding and to encourage community dialogue. Thank you to all those leading this effort.

The city council should get the cotton out of their ears and support this study effort. With so much at stake for the future of our city, the valley’s long-term water quality, the health of the beautiful Flathead River, and the successful future re-development of the site, now is the time to take a bit more time to get this cleanup figured out right.

Dave Fischlowitz, board member

Citizens for a Better Flathead