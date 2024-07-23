fbpx
Skip to content
Wildfire

Crews Respond to Wildfire South of Marion

As of Tuesday evening the fire was estimated at 10 acres with flames reportedly up to 8 feet tall

By Micah Drew
Due to increased fire danger, local agencies have enacted Stage 2 fire restrictions. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Firefighters with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) on July 23 responded to reports of a wildfire near Marion, east of Hubbart Dam and south of U.S. Highway 2.

Marion firefighters were first to arrive on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. and initially assessed the fire at 1.5 acres. DNRC dispatched a 10-person hand crew and heavy equipment, as well as four engines and four aircraft. As of 8 p.m., the fire had burned around 10 acres. Fire behavior was reported as creeping, torching and spotting with flames up to 8 feet high.

No structures were threatened as DNRC officials urged the public to avoid the area while firefighting efforts are ongoing.

The DNRC issued a reminder that forests are dry and the fire danger is currently very high. Visit www.mtfireinfo.org to check current fire restrictions across the state and visit the Firesafe Flathead Facebook page for the latest updates. 

This story has been updated to reflect a change in the fire’s estimated acreage.

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Every donation helps sustain and grow our award-winning newsroom.

.

I’ll Support Your Work