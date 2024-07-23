‘Grateful’ Brock Osweiler Returns to Kalispell Stomping Grounds as Mentor for Next Generation

KALISPELL — Brock Osweiler folded his 6-foot-8 frame and tilted his head toward the sky, mouth agape, underneath an orange Gatorade bucket filled with cool water, a long draw quenching the Super Bowl champion’s thirst on a sweltering day at Legends Stadium.

A quick glance at this scene might’ve initially revealed a 17-year-old improvising due to a lack of cups, but extended observation told a different tale, one of excitement to be home, the feeling of being a high-schooler again, and a passion for football from someone who experienced it at its highest level.

For the second consecutive summer, Osweiler, a Kalispell Flathead legend, returned to the site of many victorious Friday nights to host an early-morning quarterback throwing session and two-hour kids camp.

Just driving the route Saturday morning that Osweiler and his teammates walked pregame some 16 years ago evoked strong emotion from the 2008-09 Montana Football Gatorade Player of the Year and seven-year NFL veteran.

“There was like a new sense of energy in my soul,” Osweiler told 406 MT Sports. “To drive up 3rd Avenue West, get to the stadium, see the stadium – a lot of great memories…

“Some of my best memories came from playing high school football.”

Saturday was all about teaching and motivating.

Osweiler told both groups of up-and-coming players they needed to take what they wanted from football, a concept that “clicked” in Denver after conversations with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

“I always had in the back of my head, ‘be the hardest worker possible,’” Osweiler said.

“At least that way, if you do ultimately fail or you don’t win the game, you can at least go to bed at night knowing you did everything within your power to be successful.”

He told a story to Flathead players about head-butting a Glacier defensive back after scoring a touchdown on Oct. 12, 2007, during the first-ever Kalispell crosstown football game, and how he routinely checks on the program for which his passion persists.

“I just remember scoring a touchdown and I was so juiced up and animated I guess I just blacked out,” Osweiler said with a smile.

“I shared that message to let them know the passion behind the rivalry and what that rivalry means to guys who’ve played in it in the past. Now it’s their turn to take responsibility and carry on the Flathead Way.”

Quarterback Brock Osweiler warms up before a game. The Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans 51-28 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Osweiler poked fun at NFL Hall of Famer and former teammate Peyton Manning during a footwork and avoidance drill, and shared his first summer jobs around town included moving rock piles and working at Valley Glass just down the street.

He was greeted post-camp by a handful of locals with “remember me” stories and more than a few campers wanting items or gray camp T-shirts autographed by the former Bronco, Texan, and Dolphin signal-caller. Osweiler took 20 minutes to sign for every kid, stopping to take photos between conversations about Montana football or the glory days.

“It means everything to me,” Osweiler said of being home. “I was very fortunate to just recently be induced into the Montana Football Hall of Fame. The majority of my speech was all about Montana.

“Even though I don’t live in the state anymore, it’s very close to my heart.”

A special part of returning home for Osweiler was sharing moments with his 4- and 7-year old daughters and taking them to his favorite places around town. They embraced their father Saturday as the camp wound down on the field where Osweiler’s stardom was born and he returned to cultivate more among 200-plus campers.

“[Football] has given me life experiences that I wouldn’t have experienced otherwise,” Osweiler said.

“Taught me how to compete, taught me what tough is all about, taught me grit. How to experience adversity and how to work through it. The game of football taught me everything, it’s given me everything, it’s given my family a better life. It’s a sport I love dearly.”

Osweiler called playing in the NFL a childhood dream.

He played in Mexico City, quarterbacked a playoff victory in 2016 with the Houston Texans, and earned a Super Bowl ring.

Still, there were goals Osweiler left unaccomplished, aspects of a longer-than-average professional career he chooses not to dwell upon when he’s chopping it up with the game’s next generation or finding creative ways to hydrate.

Osweiler currently lives in Idaho and is still chasing the game he loves. He visited Montana fresh off Big 12 media days in Las Vegas, where he covered the event as an ESPN College Football analyst.

“You do realize very quickly at that level that not many players get to decide when they’re going to be done playing professional football,” Osweiler said.

“I had some of the greatest teammates and coaches of all-time. Ultimately, the word would just be: grateful.”