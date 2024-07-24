fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Eggcelent Aim

By

10:20 a.m. Some big dogs were running after deer near Coram.

1:21 p.m. Someone stole a tractor from a parked trailer.

2:35 p.m. A man beat a Subaru with a tire iron.

4:04 p.m. A man who was suspiciously peering into the window of a parked car was just looking at a cute puppy inside.

4:55 p.m. A couple that had just broken up was trying to figure out who should get the dog.

5:46 p.m. The driver of a Jeep was throwing eggs out the window at other cars.

6:10 p.m. A deer had been stuck in a fence for over 24 hours and needed help getting free.

8:57 p.m. A woman was standing outside of a store casually holding a machete.

9:50 p.m. Some youths were driving around a parking lot of a high school with a man riding on top of the car.

