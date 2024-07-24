Films Are Too Realistic

8:24 a.m. A man drove into a light pole, checked to make sure it wasn’t damaged, and drove away.

2:04 p.m. A woman asked to speak to the officer who was like a “good looking Jeff Foxworthy.”

5:02 p.m. A kid was riding a dirt bike on the grass in a park.

6:32 p.m. Someone reported the theft of their wallet, which contained their credit cards, a National Parks Pass, and a winning lottery ticket.