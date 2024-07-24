fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, June 10, 2024

Films Are Too Realistic

By

8:24 a.m. A man drove into a light pole, checked to make sure it wasn’t damaged, and drove away.

2:04 p.m. A woman asked to speak to the officer who was like a “good looking Jeff Foxworthy.”

5:02 p.m. A kid was riding a dirt bike on the grass in a park.

6:32 p.m. Someone reported the theft of their wallet, which contained their credit cards, a National Parks Pass, and a winning lottery ticket.

11:43 p.m. Officers responding to reports of someone screaming “help me,” found some individuals watching a horror movie.

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Every donation is injected straight into the newsroom.

Support Our Work