Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Prank Gone Wrong

3:05 a.m. A woman slumped over the wheel of her car was just tired and taking a quick nap.

7:06 a.m. Someone left a lawnmower sitting on a traffic island.

7:33 a.m. A man was sleeping in his car which was parked on the sidewalk.

8:59 a.m. A box of clothes intended for a thrift store was left in someone’s front yard.

9:41 a.m. Two pitbulls were racing around Kalispell.

12:34 p.m. Someone called 911 to report a “sketchy motel” being run by young people.

3:44 p.m. A rogue dog went on a chicken killing spree through Kalispell.

5:21 p.m. Three kids were drawing on the wall of a dam and throwing rocks off the top.

5:44 p.m. A man wanted to hire local police as security for a personal event.

9:26 p.m. A woman called 911 when she found a stranger sleeping in her bed, but it turned out to be a prank played by her husband, who had stuffed some pillows under a blanket with a baseball cap to look like a body.

