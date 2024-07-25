Prank Gone Wrong

3:05 a.m. A woman slumped over the wheel of her car was just tired and taking a quick nap.
7:06 a.m. Someone left a lawnmower sitting on a traffic island.
7:33 a.m. A man was sleeping in his car which was parked on the sidewalk.
8:59 a.m. A box of clothes intended for a thrift store was left in someone’s front yard.
9:41 a.m. Two pitbulls were racing around Kalispell.
12:34 p.m. Someone called 911 to report a “sketchy motel” being run by young people.
3:44 p.m. A rogue dog went on a chicken killing spree through Kalispell.
5:21 p.m. Three kids were drawing on the wall of a dam and throwing rocks off the top.
5:44 p.m. A man wanted to hire local police as security for a personal event.
9:26 p.m. A woman called 911 when she found a stranger sleeping in her bed, but it turned out to be a prank played by her husband, who had stuffed some pillows under a blanket with a baseball cap to look like a body.