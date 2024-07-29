Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $700,000

Kalispell

Where: 121 Pheasant Run

Price: $725,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,860

This comfortable family home sits on a large beautifully landscaped corner lot in the desirable Buffalo Stage neighborhood. It includes a fenced yard, three-car attached garage, covered deck, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. The kitchen features a gas range, island and breakfast nook. Premier Real Estate Professionals

MLS Number: 30026932

Somers

Where: 1543 Mackinaw Lp.

Price: $720,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,624

This stunning home in Somers is located just minutes from Flathead Lake and features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, brand-new appliances and concrete counters. The property includes a shed, hot tub, fenced yard, dog run, underground sprinklers and covered oversized patio. Enjoy the best of both indoor and outdoor living. RE/MAX Glacier Country

MLS Number: 30030268

Whitefish

Where: 1246 E. Second St.

Price: $695,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,192

This home sits on a corner lot with beautiful trees across from the Legion baseball field. It has two bedrooms, one bath, high ceilings and hardwood floors. The property is located within walking distance to downtown and all it has to offer. Ibex Real Estate

MLS Number: 30029926

Columbia Falls

Where: 175 Jensen Rd.

Price: $698,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,809

Nestled at the base of Columbia Mountain, this country home sits on 1.23 acres and includes an inviting kitchen with butler’s pantry. The property has a private backyard, double detached garage and additional shop with living quarters. The home borders a 500-acre ranch. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30028471

