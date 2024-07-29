Unsafe Safety Sign

7:47 a.m. A man kept nodding off while his car was in a turn lane along the highway.

9:02 a.m. An individual reported the theft of a “bag of diamonds and sapphires” she’d had on her person.

10:21 a.m. Someone suspected of casing houses was just a runner who kept taking breaks to catch their breath.

1:06 p.m. A man wanted to report that he’d lost his wedding band in August of 2023.

1:17 p.m. A woman reported that every morning she smells weed around her apartment complex and that it gets so bad she is “involuntarily intoxicated.”

1:25 p.m. A cow was at large.

3:14 p.m. A large orange traffic safety sign was partially in the road, impeding traffic.

3:28 p.m. A cow broke through a fence into someone’s back yard.

4:26 p.m. A woman wanted a police officer to come to her house and counsel her grown husband on phishing scams. The husband was upset about the insinuation.

6:32 p.m. Someone wanted to know what they could do about a highly aggressive cat, since animal control doesn’t handle feline problems.