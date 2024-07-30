1:51 a.m. A man punched a bouncer at a bar after being refused entry.

9:54 a.m. Over the weekend someone broke into a Kalispell office building, stole food and trashed the office, but dropped a pill bottle with their name and contact information on it.

10:03 a.m. A truck was left in the middle of an intersection with a dog in the driver’s seat.

11:14 a.m. Someone had some questions about their neighbor owning quails.

12:37 p.m. Someone thought their neighbor owned too many chickens and wanted to know about the legality of owning goats in a yard.

1:46 p.m. A man kept digging holes in the dirt road in front of his house to slow down traffic, despite the road department continuing to fill them in.

6:08 p.m. Some kids were shooting fireworks at each other at a playground.

6:32 p.m. A man borrowed his friend’s car to go “stump jumping,” and crashed it.