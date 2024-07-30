fbpx
Skip to content
Local

Motorcyclist Dies in Crash Near Marion

A 61-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed after pulling out in front of an SUV on U.S. Highway 2 near Marion

By Beacon Staff

A 61-year-old Idaho Falls man died Sunday after colliding his motorcycle into an SUV near Marion, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

On July 29 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the motorcyclist driving a Yamaha Raptor was leaving the boat launch near mile marker 87 on U.S. Highway 2 and attempted to cross the highway. The driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing a Hyundai Santa Fe to strike the motorcycle before both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.

The 24-year-old driver of the Sante Fe and the two 29-year-old passengers from Wisconsin and Utah were not injured in the crash.  

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Every donation helps sustain and grow our award-winning newsroom.

.

I’ll Support Your Work