Motorcyclist Dies in Crash Near Marion

A 61-year-old Idaho Falls man died Sunday after colliding his motorcycle into an SUV near Marion, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

On July 29 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the motorcyclist driving a Yamaha Raptor was leaving the boat launch near mile marker 87 on U.S. Highway 2 and attempted to cross the highway. The driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing a Hyundai Santa Fe to strike the motorcycle before both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.

The 24-year-old driver of the Sante Fe and the two 29-year-old passengers from Wisconsin and Utah were not injured in the crash.