The 2024 Tourism Issue

Tourism Flattens in the Flathead

Experts in Whitefish and Kalispell say the summer has softened since peak-pandemic visitation, but shoulder seasons continue to stay busy

Amid peak tourist season at the end of July at the gateway to Glacier National Park in Columbia Falls, Backslope Brewing owner Carla Fisher says there’s a steady stream of customers during the lunch rush and the restaurant is always full during dinner. But outside of those hours, she says the remainder of the days are comfortable for her staff.

Starting line of The Last Best Ride bike race in Whitefish on July 28, 2024. Photo by Clint Ekern

Flathead Valley Continues Growing Identity as Sports Tourism Hub

A multitude of sporting events draw tourists to the region and create substantial economic impact

They could be seen peddling down Edgewood, spinning out their legs in pelotons a dozen riders long. They could be seen sitting outside Fleur sipping espresso and nibbling a well-earned pastry. And they could be seen for hours on the trails and dirt roads leading from Whitefish to the top of Big Mountain.

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (July 30)

California (highest) – $4.60/gal | Mississippi (lowest) – $2.91/gal | Montana – $3.51/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (June)

Departures 2024 54,879 | 2023 46,773 Arrivals 2024 62,161 | 2023 49,791

Unemployment Rates (June)

U.S. 4.1% | Montana 3.4% | Flathead County 3.7%

Flathead County Residential Sales (June)

2024 126 | 2023 158 | 2022 161 | 2021 267

Financial Corner: Is a 529 Education Savings Plan Right for You?

When you invest in a 529 plan, your earnings can grow tax deferred

The school year will soon be here. And if you have young children, you’re one year closer to the day when they may be headed off to college. When that day arrives, will you be financially prepared?

