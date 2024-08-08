9:37 a.m. A woman stole her neighbor’s dogs and refused to return them.

10:04 a.m. A woman whose dog was off leash on a public trail told officers she “didn’t even own a leash” and didn’t understand why that should be necessary.

11:46 a.m. A man called 911 and reported that his neighbor kept firing his gun at “odd hours of the night” specifically to harass him and prevent him from sleeping.

3:42 p.m. Someone wanted to report a theft from a month ago.

8:41 p.m. A man was spotted sitting in a lawn chair in his front yard shooting a hand gun in the air over and over.

10:22 p.m. A Bigfork resident wanted to shoot the black bear going through his garbage can, but was advised to let professionals handle it.