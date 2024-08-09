fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, July 8, 2024

Counting Sheep

6:20 a.m. A medium-sized horse was walking to school.

7:55 a.m. A 22-foot boat was found fully submerged in Echo Lake.

8:46 a.m. A dog successfully breached the neighbor’s chicken coop.

10:24 a.m. There was a sheep, described by a caller as “fluffy” and “white,” walking down a pedestrian path in Kalispell.

11:21 a.m. A man walking on the sidewalk kept mooning drivers because his pants were too big and he’d lost his belt.

11:31 a.m. A Somers man threw a boulder at a FedEx truck.

2:16 p.m. A man was reported to be train hopping his way into Glacier National Park.

2:49 p.m. A woman reported finding a large kitchen cleaver in her backyard.

4:31 p.m. The driver of a Mustang was doing burnouts in a newly surfaced parking lot.

4:55 p.m. A rooster showed up in someone’s yard and kept crowing.

9:15 p.m. Three youths in an SUV threw a bottle of Mountain Dew at two pedestrians.

