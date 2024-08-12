fbpx
Local

Butte Woman Killed in Highway 83 Crash

Two 21-year-old Lakeside men were injured in the vehicle accident near Bigfork

By Maggie Dresser

A 43-year-old Butte woman on Friday morning died when a pickup truck collided into her vehicle on MT Highway 83 near Bigfork, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the motorist was heading northbound at 9:46 a.m. on Aug. 9 when she attempted to make a left turn onto Wolf Creek Ranch in an Audi A6. As the vehicle crossed the highway, a southbound Toyota Tundra crashed into the Audi, killing the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Tundra, both 21-year-old men from Lakeside, were transported to Logan Health with serious injuries.

