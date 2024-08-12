Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Bigfork

Where: 159 Sylvan Dr.

Price: $895,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,568

This charming home nestled among the trees with stunning Flathead Lake views offers a unique blend of tranquility and convenience. The property includes a large deck, spacious commercial shop, greenhouse, RV parking and hookups. Located just 2 miles south of the village of Bigfork. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30031589

Columbia Falls

Where: 540 Whispering Ridge Ln.

Price: $899,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,378

This beautifully maintained home sits on 1.14 acres in a peaceful and private setting, yet is just minutes from downtown. It features a large office, alder cabinetry, oversized laundry room and plenty of storage space. Outside the property includes a covered deck, heated shop, hot tub, and a fenced landscaped yard with room for a horse. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30031314

Kalispell

Where: 154 W. Valley Acres

Price: $885,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,650

This spacious West Valley home sits on more than 5 acres of flat land. It has cedar siding and trim throughout, along with a newly updated kitchen featuring new cabinets, counters and a deep stainless steel sink. The property includes a shop, chicken coop and RV site. Beckman’s Real Estate

MLS Number: 30031170

Kalispell

Where: 130 Rocky Meadows Lp.

Price: $899,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,874

This beautiful home in the Rocky Cliff subdivision sits on a large 0.53-acre lot and features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and huge bonus room. Outside there is a concrete RV or boat parking area, covered front and back porches, and a gorgeous landscaped yard with spectacular mountain views. RE/MAX River View

MLS Number: 30031231

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].