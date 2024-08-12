If All Your Friends Jumped…

2:45 a.m. A woman called law enforcement asking for the best way to handle her son coming down from a shroom trip.

8:32 a.m. Someone butt-dialed 911.

9:08 a.m. A man wearing a kilt and beating his chest on a Kalispell sidewalk was “just having a rough moment.”

12:25 p.m. Some legally parked cars were blocking the view of residents backing out of their driveway.

2:54 p.m. Someone reportedly lost $100,000 to a fraudster based in Kalispell.

3:30 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that someone was using a crowbar to break into the neighboring apartment. Several additional neighbors chased off the burglars after they made off with some loot.

4:40 p.m. A man was upset that his neighbors kept accusing him of being a drug dealer and having “tweekers” visit his apartment.

5:25 p.m. A dozen kids were told off for bridge jumping.

6:23 p.m. A woman wanted to complain about the atmosphere in her neighborhood.

9:04 p.m. A man leaning up against a tree, not moving at all, was just taking a brief nap.

9:14 p.m. Several people spinning donuts in the road almost took out a passing truck.