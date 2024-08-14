Another $6 Million Secured for Glacier Park International Airport Expansion

Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont., has secured an additional $6 million in funding to expand Glacier Park International Airport to improve infrastructure, accommodate passengers and increase aircraft operations.

The allocation of $6,047,158 comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which Tester negotiated with five Republicans, four Democrats, and President Joe Biden. As a result, Tester previously secured $144 million for Montana’s airports, which will be awarded over five years from 2022 through 2026.

Tester was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to support the IIJA legislation.

For the Glacier Park International Airport expansion project this year, Tester secured $2.8 million in February, $6 million in March, and $2.8 million in July. According to the Aug. 7 press release, the additional $6 million will go toward common-use gate expansion to reduce delays and repair taxiways and runways. Tester acknowledged the increase in visitors coming into the Flathead Valley, saying, “At a time when more and more folks are discovering all that the Flathead has to offer, it’s as important as ever that we make meaningful investments to meet growing demand and ensure Montanans can see their families and friends, run their businesses, and stay connected with the rest of the country.”

Tester previously outlined priorities to increase affordable air service in legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Small Community Air Service Enhancement Act, and the Essential Air Service Program (EAS). Doing so, he said, will help small airports compete for grants to attract new air carrier service to their communities and to ensure Montana’s rural communities continue to have airline service options connecting them to larger hubs.

“I’m proud to have secured this funding to continue Glacier Park International Airport’s expansion project, and I’ll continue working to ensure Montana’s airports have the resources they need to thrive,” Tester said.



