fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, July 15, 2024

Pizza Pizza

By

10:04 a.m. Someone didn’t think it was appropriate for a group of people to be playing loud, vulgar music in a park where children play.

11:34 a.m. A woman reported there was a cat that walked along her fence line and hissed every time she tried to approach it. Law enforcement said it sounded like the cat was “just a jerk,” and she should leave it alone.

11:18 a.m. There was a moose jam blocking traffic in Glacier National park.

4:51 p.m. Someone thought it was suspicious that someone walking down the street was wearing a winter coat in the middle of summer.

5:18 p.m. Law enforcement responded to an altercation over pizza.

8:58 p.m. A woman lying on the sidewalk was just taking a quick nap.

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Every donation is injected straight into the newsroom.

Support Our Work