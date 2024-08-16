Pizza Pizza

10:04 a.m. Someone didn’t think it was appropriate for a group of people to be playing loud, vulgar music in a park where children play.

11:34 a.m. A woman reported there was a cat that walked along her fence line and hissed every time she tried to approach it. Law enforcement said it sounded like the cat was “just a jerk,” and she should leave it alone.

11:18 a.m. There was a moose jam blocking traffic in Glacier National park.

4:51 p.m. Someone thought it was suspicious that someone walking down the street was wearing a winter coat in the middle of summer.

5:18 p.m. Law enforcement responded to an altercation over pizza.