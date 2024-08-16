Ryan Busse or Greg Gianforte for Montana Governor?

Ryan Busse, a Montana kind of governor, sees each one of us as equals. His early life experiences, on a ranch, created this “down to earth” kind of guy. The ups and downs during his career led him into a world with a voice that he realized was harmful to families and communities. That world was not going to let him have a life where he could make a difference. The freedom to nurture his family and community in a safe, honorable place, and protect public lands is a priority of his.

We, who have made our home here in Montana for many years, appreciate Ryan. He does not want to forget who we are.

The current governor has been pulling Montana down the wrong path. Candidate Busse is ready to work with citizens to define the future for true Montana citizens. Greg Gianforte, a man of questioned relationships and great wealth has forgotten who actually lives here!

Gianforte actions: 1. Blocking public access to a state waterway. 2. Using government to erase property taxes for the wealthy. 3. Using red tape relief, softening constitutional regulations that protect lives and property of everyday Montana citizens. 4. Shaming women for their right for safe and private reproductive healthcare. 5. Hindering access to healthcare for low-income citizens. 6. Welcoming a relationship with a conservative “think tank,” degrading our educational system. 7. Supporting a museum connecting Bible stories with dinosaurs. 8. Connecting with the Trump MAGA World, violently impacting Montana’s freedom we love.

Vote for Ryan Busse, our next Montana Governor. In 2025, he will bring a caring, renewed excitement for those citizens who have called Montana home. We need Ryan to bring Montana back to the friends and citizens who love Montana for what it is.

JoLynn Yenne

Kalispell