Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Unshorn Sheep

By

3:02 a.m. Two youths were attempting to climb on top of some large signs.

8:48 a.m. A Goldendoodle was running through a county gravel pit.

8:49 a.m. A man in a white tank top smoking a cigarette was running through backyards hurtling fences in Kalispell.

9:18 a.m. Some geese were blocking a roadway.

10:35 a.m. A caller was concerned about several unshorn sheep overheating.

11:45 a.m. A panhandler was told that such actions were no longer allowed.

12:38 p.m. A dog killed the neighbor’s chicken and turkey.

12:38 p.m. Someone reported the theft of his handgun that he always left on the dashboard of his truck.

1:16 p.m. Someone drove up to a residence, left their truck, and stole the Mustang in the driveway.

4:13 p.m. Law enforcement confronted a Kalispell man whose neighbors had reported his constantly barking dog. The man responded that the dog only barks at UPS trucks when they drive by.

4:15 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident reported their neighbor owned a very skinny horse that looked like it needed more food.

7:04 p.m. A stoplight went out for about 45 minutes.

6:23 p.m. A woman wanted to complain about the atmosphere in her neighborhood. 

8:16 p.m. A 10-year-old boy pulled a Halloween prop knife on his friends as a prank, and scared them because they thought it was real.

8:57 p.m. A man working out at the gym called 911 because a pregnant woman kept using the machines he was using.

10:32 p.m. A man punched an aggressive German Shepherd in the face.

