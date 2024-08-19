Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $300,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 1420 Fourth Ave. W.

Price: $319,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 860

This single-level home sits on a 0.21-acre lot and is conveniently located in Columbia Falls. It has a large shed in the backyard for storage and a garage being framed in as a living area, but it could be converted back to a single-car garage. Dean & Leininger, Inc.

MLS Number: 30030621

Kalispell

Where: 109 Forest Hill Village

Price: $310,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,620

This manufactured home is located in the peaceful 55+ Forest Hill Village. Close to all the amenities the Flathead Valley has to offer, the property has a low maintenance yard and a back deck. There is also a garage/shop perfect for storage or a hobby enthusiast. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30030870

Somers

Where: 475 Buffalo Tr.

Price: $300,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,440

This is a unique opportunity to live off the grid in Somers just 15 minutes from Flathead Lake public access. The property is more than 4 acres and includes a small cabin, shop and unfinished pole barn. Enjoy mountain views and plenty of privacy. A&C Realty Group

MLS Number: 30018182

Bigfork

Where: 33394 Orchards Hill Dr.

Price: $300,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,391

This mobile home is located in a serene and peaceful setting in Woods Bay close to Flathead Lake public access. It has a spacious interior with vaulted ceilings and a new water heater. Outside there is a covered deck and two storage sheds. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30031017

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].