Horse Lane

6:24 a.m. Animal control officers accidentally trapped someone’s pet dog.

8:43 a.m. Someone stole the ratchet straps from the bed of a truck.

9 a.m. A man got upset when his 18-year-old son threw marijuana in his face.

12:11 p.m. Someone checked out of their hotel room but left their gun behind.

3:52 p.m. Someone called 911 to express their concerns over “suspicious antics” in their neighborhood.

5:39 p.m. A dog was running through Kalispell with a chicken in its mouth being chased by the chicken’s owner.

7:24 p.m. A man driving around with his family in a van covered with Bible verses was attempting to preach the Gospel to passersby, which law enforcement noted was “strange but not criminal.”

7:38 p.m. Someone tore down all the signs advertising an upcoming garage sale.