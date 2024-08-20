Kalispell Council Adopts $180 Million Budget

The Kalispell City Council on Monday passed the final $180 million budget for fiscal year 2025, a significant increase from the last year’s budget of $141 million due to the passage of the public safety levy in March.

According to the preliminary budget report prepared by City Manager Doug Russell, the levy will allow the municipality to hire 11 law enforcement personnel, including eight patrol officers, two detectives and a crime analyst. In the fire department, officials plan to hire 12 firefighters and build a third fire station on Farm to Market Road over the next several years.

“Putting some of those things in the budget in perspective as it relates to the mill levy, the increase comes from the [first] responder levy,” Russell said. “You take that out, we are basically flat from last year.”

This year, $10,000 will be added to the police department to cover building maintenance costs and $14,302 for a camera system. The fire department added more than $20,000, which has been allocated for a safety class, exterior paint bids and new protective equipment.

In the $16.2 million general fund, which is funded primarily through property taxes, capital was up 2% compared to 3% in fiscal year 2023.

Most department spending in the general fund will see a significant rise, including city hall, which will rise 37.6%; finance with a 29.4% increase; and human resources with a 28.7% increase.

Russell highlighted the need for substantial resources for several continuing projects, including the “Safe Streets For All” planning effort and the solid waste business plan.

Following multiple public hearings, budgets have been reworked to reflect the actual costs of fiscal year 2025, including a $302,415 increase in the general fund. An appropriation of $100,000 was allocated to the city clerk fund for public education if the council decides to pursue a special election that would add sidewalks, trails and a traffic calming district.

An additional $30,000 has been added to the planning and zoning fund for a grant that will be used for a public relation firm as part of the Montana Land Use Planning Act, or Senate Bill 382. Under the bill, the planning statute overhaul requires large cities to allocate space for new housing developments to accommodate population growth while restructuring public participation in development proposals.

In response to the detection of PFAS or “forever chemicals” in city wells earlier this year, there is a $12 million increase in the water fund for future projects, which will be funded by grants.

Other changes to the budget include an $843,422 Four Mile Drive project grant and an $800,000 addition to the sewer impact fee fund for biosolids facility consultant costs.

