Sam Engellant Leads Kalispell Glacier Boys to Great Falls Invitational Golf Title

MISSOULA — Kalispell Glacier senior golfer Sam Engellant, who helped lead the Wolfpack to a State AA team title last fall, earned boys medalist honors in the weather-shortened Great Falls Invitational on Tuesday.

The tournament was originally scheduled as a two-day event, with the first round at Meadow Lark on Monday and the second round at Eagle Falls Tuesday. However, rain prevented the golfers from completing the first round and it was scrapped.

Engellant scored a 4-under round of 67 on Tuesday. He carded an eagle on No. 7 and scored three birdies and one bogey.

Engellant, who lost in a playoff to Tye Boone of Billings Skyview in the tight race for State AA medalist honors last fall, won by three strokes at Eagle Falls. Missoula Sentinel’s Hudson Goroski and Helena Capital’s John Gilbert tied for second at 1-under and there was also a tie for fourth, with Jack Pinski of Great Falls CMR and Torren Murphy of Kalispell Glacier each finishing at even par.

Glacier won the boys team race with a score of 5-over. Sentinel took second at 9-over, followed by Bozeman at 13-over and Bozeman Gallatin, Great Falls CMR and Billings West at 30-over. A total of 16 teams participated.

Billings West won the girls team race with a score of 61-over. Gallatin took second at +75, followed by Billings Senior at +88 and Glacier at +97.

Hanna Boyd of Great Falls, who took sixth at state last year, earned medalist honors with a 6-over score of 77. Paige Loberg of West was runner-up at 9-over. There was a three-way tie for third, with Becca Washington of Billings Senior, Quincy Weymouth of Great Falls CMR and Kiah Holmes-Morrissey all finished at 11-over.