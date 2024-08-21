Search Underway in Glacier Park for Missing Climber

The search for a climber missing in Glacier National Park entered its third day on Wednesday as crews concentrated on a section of rugged alpine terrain near Heavens Peak, where park officials have deployed helicopters and ground teams to locate 32-year-old Grant Robert Marcuccio, of Whitefish.

Missing since Sunday, Marcuccio reportedly separated from his party at about noon with the objective of traversing the ridge from Heavens Peak to McPartland Mountain, which form a chain of four peaks dividing Camas and McDonald creeks, stretching from the head of Lake McDonald to its northern terminus at Heavens Peak.



All routes to Heavens Peak involve a long day of off-trail climbing with about 5,000 feet of elevation gain.

A missing person alert issued Aug. 21, 2024 for Grant Robert Marcuccio, who was last seen Aug. 18 departing Heavens Peak for McPartland Mountain. Courtesy image

Marcuccio was last seen heading toward McPartland Mountain, but he did not arrive at the rendezvous spot as planned, according to park officials. Rangers were alerted Sunday evening.

Search crews are now looking for a man they describe as Caucasian with short brown hair and brown eyes, who stands 6-feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds, according to a Wednesday morning press release from Glacier National Park. He may be wearing brown shorts and a brown and white checkered shirt, the release states.

Two Bear Air Rescue began flights over the Heavens Peak area on Monday. Rangers and search teams conducted a search of the area on Tuesday, while Two Bear Air again flew over the area. A helicopter from the U.S. Forest Service assisted with ferrying search teams up to the area on Wednesday and will also fly over the area to search for Marcuccio.

Although a social media campaign has urged members of the public to assist in the search for Marcuccio, a Glacier Park spokesperson discouraged it, saying the technical terrain and presence of too many people could disrupt the official search operations.

“We would advise people to not join in the search because of the nature of the terrain, and also because it can turn into a hindrance more than a help,” Glacier Park Spokesperson Autumn Sifuentes said Wednesday. “It can create more trouble.”

Anyone who may have information or was in the area and saw an individual that fits the description is encouraged to contact the park tip line at (406) 888-7077.

[email protected]