Glacier High School Receives Academic Excellence Award

The Montana High School Association (MHSA) announced Thursday that Glacier High School earned the NorthWestern Energy Academic Excellence Award among Class AA schools for the 2023-2024 school year. This is the second year in a row, and sixth since opening in 2007 that the Wolfpack has been recognized as the top Class AA school.

Glacier’s 378 athletic and activity participants had an average GPA of 3.543 last year. Helena High School was named runner up.

Beginning in the 1988 school year, MHSA has recognized the school in each athletic classification with the highest GPA earned by students who took part in athletic, music, and speech/drama programs each year. Included students must meet performance-based criteria including earning varsity letters in MHSA-sanctioned sports, receiving a superior rating at the district music festival, or participate in the state speech/drama competition.

Billings Central earned the Class A award with a 3.590 average GPA. Florence-Carlton won in Class B with a 3.629 average and Whitewater High School earned the nod for Class C. Whitewater had 11 of 13 students participate in activities with a 3.840 average GPA.