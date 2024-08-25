Montana Can’t Trust Tim Sheehy

Republican Tim Sheehy is running for Senate against skilled truthful incumbent Democrat Jon Tester. If you’re running for office, the public expects honesty. Tim Sheehy continues to lie about his background and success as owner of Bridger Aerospace, an aerial firefighting company.



Sheehy touts his entrepreneurial spirit and business savvy, but news dropped recently that showed the majority of the Gallatin County bond his company received went to paying investors instead of funding business needs such as new airplanes. Despite significant business losses, Sheehy received a $2.3 million bonus and a $149,000 salary in 2023. Blackstone, the largest investor in Bridger, turned around and cashed out of the company – that’s not a good sign.



This came out after it was announced that Sheehy’s company was deep in the red. Board members quit, and he resigned as CEO. If Sheehy can’t be relied on to run a business and his own investors are bailing, how are we Montanans supposed to rely on him to represent us in the Senate? The answer is we can’t.



Vote for Senator Jon Tester.



Betty Kuffel

Whitefish