Searchers Recover Body of Missing Mountaineer in Glacier Park

Helicopter search crews on Sunday recovered the body of missing mountaineer Grant Marcuccio in Glacier National Park. The 32-year-old Whitefish man had been missing since Aug. 18, touching off a week-long search-and-rescue operation that ended at about 2 p.m. yesterday when the aerial searchers spotted his body in rugged terrain below the ridgeline connecting Heavens Peak and McPartland Mountain.

The cause of Marcuccio’s death is still under investigation, according to a press release from Glacier Park officials on Monday; however, traumatic injuries and the location of his body are indicative of a fall, the release states.

A Two Bear Air helicopter crew on Sunday spotted Marcuccio’s remains one-third of a mile east of McPartland Mountain and transported them to the Apgar horse corrals, where the Flathead County coroner was waiting.

Marcuccio was last seen by his hiking party near Heavens Peak on Sunday, Aug. 18 at about 1 p.m. Marcuccio separated from his climbing companion to summit McPartland alone and planned to rendezvous at a designated location. Rangers were alerted by the companion that Sunday evening after Marcuccio didn’t show up at the rendezvous spot.

A missing person alert issued Aug. 21, 2024 for Grant Robert Marcuccio, who went missing Aug. 18 after departing Heavens Peak for McPartland Mountain. Searchers recovered his body on Aug. 25. Image courtesy of National Park Service

Two Bear Air and ground teams began searching on Monday, Aug. 19. U.S. Forest Service (USFS) also flew over the area and dropped off ground searchers.

“Glacier National Park officials would like to thank North Valley and Flathead County Search and Rescue, USFS, U.S. Geological Survey, Flathead County Sheriff’s Department, Two Bear Air Rescue, National Park Service staff and members of the public who provided tips,” the release states. “Glacier National Park staff would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and ask that the public respect their privacy.”

