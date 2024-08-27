Tranel is Committed to Addressing Housing Crisis

This is Monica Tranel’s second campaign season, and I have had the opportunity to speak with her. I have heard her speak multiple times in the last few years. I find her very down-to-earth and concerned about Montana and the many communities she has visited. She recently visited with the residents of the Spring Creek Mobile Home Park in the Flathead. These people were given the ultimatum to move out of their homes. Individuals on fixed incomes can’t afford higher rent costs. Homes they have been able to afford and have lived in for as many as 30 years, and now they are forced to move. Monica made time to speak to them to determine their concerns and how to assist them. Monica knows how difficult it is to live with Montana’s low wages and fixed incomes. Monica’s plan includes:

1. Start with an assessment of the housing supply and demand.

2. Hold bad actors accountable where it is decreasing supply and increasing prices; and

3. Make building, renting, or owning a house more affordable.

As a volunteer at the Flathead Warming Center, I know how difficult it is for our working “guests” to find affordable housing when they earn only a minimum wage. Monica, with her deep understanding of these issues, is genuinely concerned. I believe she is the one looking out for her prospective constituents.

Monica Tranel is committed to implementing a plan to address the housing crisis in Montana. Her approach involves bringing people together to scale up working solutions and identify common regional needs. In Congress, Monica will be a strong advocate for Montana, starting by listening to the needs of the community. Her dedication to representing the people of Montana is clear, and I believe she is the right choice for Congress.

Please join me in supporting Monica Tranel for Congress!

Vicki Walbruch

Kalispell