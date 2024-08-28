fbpx
Early Spate of Winter Weather Temporarily Closes Logan Pass

Glacier National Park officials shut down the alpine stretches of Going-to-the-Sun Road on Wednesday due to snowy and icy conditions

By Micah Drew
Winter conditions along an alpine stretch of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on Aug. 28, 2024. Photo by Karen Hutchison

The alpine section of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park is temporarily closed between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook due to winter weather conditions, park officials announced Wednesday. Currently, visitors can still access the road with motorized vehicles from the West Glacier entrance 15.5 miles to Avalanche, and from St. Mary on the east side 13.5 miles to Jackson Glacier.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in the alpine regions of the park and surrounding mountains, with a chance of major snow impacts of 6 to 10 inches or more of snow.

The closure will remain in place until conditions improve. The park will continually evaluate the conditions to see when the closure can be lifted.

Nearby Whitefish Mountain Resort recorded an inch of snow at the summit of Big Mountain from the early-season winter storm.

