Support Whitefish Kids by Voting Yes on Both School Bonds

In early July, my lifetime high school friends, Rod Marinelli and his wife, Barbara, visited my wife, Rosa, and I in Whitefish. After high school, Rod coached major college football at Utah State, Cal Berkeley, Arizona State and USC followed by an illustrious career in the NFL, coaching for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Super Bowl Champions), Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and finally the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout his career in the NFL, Coach Marinelli served in many roles, including as head coach, assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and defensive line coach. He was frequently touted as one of the best defensive line coaches in the NFL. It is safe to say he is an expert in all things football.

After speaking with Whitefish High School Football Coach Brett Bollweg, Coach Marinelli agreed to meet with and instruct the team on various football drills while he was in town. On July 15, Coach Marinelli spent about two hours with the entire Whitefish High Scholl football team and staff for field drills and a discussion of motivation, discipline, and much more.

Later in the day, Coach Marinelli drove to the football stadium on his own and walked around the field. Then, he called me with a few honest observations, and I requested his permission to share them here. He said, “I don’t want to be negative, but the athletic facilities, football stadium, and practice fields are the worst I’ve seen. Coach Bollweg and his staff are excellent coaches and are coaching for all the right reasons and have a terrific group of kids. I have recruited and been on the campuses of hundreds of high schools. The Whitefish High School facilities, practice field, and football stadium rank as some of the worst conditions I have ever seen. The field and practice grass/turf are rock hard, the stadium is decaying, and everything from the bleachers to the other buildings are awful.” He concluded by saying, “I am shocked that such a beautiful city doesn’t reflect the same with their high school athletic facilities.”

Coach Marinelli was not aware of last year’s failed high school expansion bond or the upcoming one on September 17. Shortly after Coach Marinelli’s time with the football team, I read more about this year’s Whitefish High School bond vote. At 75, I have voted on many school bond measures over the years, but the poor condition of our high school athletic facilities make this one of the most important and necessary of them all. I admit, I am not in favor of more taxes; however, the overall condition of the school’s athletic facilities is without question in need of improvement. Strong communities are built around a strong school system and a high school where students and teachers are proud to be.

If the bond passes, the first four-year graduating classes will be made up of students who are in the sixth or seventh grade today. We must not waste any more time on this academic expansion and athletic improvements because the student population is growing as the athletic fields deteriorate.

The cost as I understand varies from property to property, but for many, it is equivalent to a weekly cup of coffee. This investment in our schools and our community’s children is more than worth it to me. Many students compete athletically. All students compete academically. I urge my fellow Whitefish School District neighbors to strongly support Whitefish kids by voting YES on both school bonds in September.

A yes vote will change lives. Whitefish it’s time! Go BULLDOGS!!

Ballots are due at the Whitefish School District office on September 17 by 8 p.m.



Gary Schram lives in Whitefish.