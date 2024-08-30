2024 Flathead Valley Prep Sports Preview

Summer feels shorter every year (it did snow in August after all), but the surest sign that fall is close is the high school athletes covering every spare grassy field in the Flathead Valley to practice their drives, passes, putts and runs. All fall sports get underway with competitions this week and, as always, the local schools are fielding numerous teams in contention for state championships.

Of the 17 state titles awarded in fall sports last year at the Class A and Class AA level, teams from the Flathead Valley earned four of them, as well as an additional four runner-up finishes. That’s an impressive array of trophies for one county to claim, but it’s a trend that shows no signs of letting up. Continue reading below for the storylines you’ll want to pay attention to this fall.

After several teams made runs deep into the playoffs last year, including two championship appearances, the valley’s football teams are hitting the gridiron with big goals

The Wildcats practice at Columbia Falls High School on Nov. 15, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The 2023 season started with several questions: Will Bigfork continue its playoff success against Class A competition? Can Flathead win another football game this year? Can the Wildcats make the state final? Can a nationally ranked transfer QB be Glacier’s secret to success?

The answer to all of those questions was a resounding yes. With teams kicking off the 2024 season this weekend, here are a few new questions to ponder while watching the games on the gridiron.

Columbia Falls and Whitefish will again battle to keep the Class A titles in the Flathead Valley, though new coaches will bring twists to the Bulldogs’ dynasties

Let’s be honest. When it comes to Class A soccer, this preview would still make sense if it was more or less copied and pasted from last year. Or from two years ago. Or three. You get the point.

There is a problem with dynastic sports teams — only so many adjectives exist to describe the “dominant performances,” “unparalleled success” and “unmatched athleticism and competitiveness,” shown by both the Columbia Falls and Whitefish teams in recent years. But, hey, let’s give it a shot!

Many of the state’s top returning runners hail from local schools, all with eyes on leading their teams to the podium

The MHSA State Cross Country Championships are back in Missoula at the end of October, after the Flathead hosted in 2023. Despite not having hosting duties this year, the Flathead Invitational on Sept. 6 will showcase many of the state’s top teams at the classic Rebecca Farms course in Kalispell. It’ll be a good time to see the valley’s top runners as they start to hit their stride for the season.

Only one of the valley’s 10 cross country teams earned a podium berth at the state championships last fall, a showing that belies the caliber of local runners.

Defending champions are overwhelming sporting green and blue this fall as Glacier looks to continue winning ways.

Golf is the first sport to get underway for high school athletes and Sam Engellant and the Glacier Wolfpack have spent the first two weeks of their season setting up high expectations.

Last year Engellant lost in a playoff at the state tournament, but he is the clear favorite to win outright in October and the rest of his team is making a strong case to repeat.

