Jackson Presley, Kobe Dorcheus Pace Class AA Runner-up Glacier Past Great Falls in Opener

GREAT FALLS — Kobe Dorcheus ran for two touchdowns and Jackson Presley ran for a third and passed for another as defending state runner-up Kalispell Glacier jumped to a fast start and held off Great Falls 28-3 on Thursday night in a high school football opener.

Presley wasted little time getting the Wolfpack on the board, romping into the end zone from 15 yards out with 10:05 showing in the first quarter. He then hit Carson Baker from 38 yards out for a 14-0 lead eight minutes later.

Dorcheus tacked on his first score from 8 yards out midway through the second quarter for a 21-0 margin.

Great Falls got on the board with a 29-yard field goal by Caleb Litzinger with 0:00.2 showing on the clock.

Dorcheus closed the scoring with a 9-yard jaunt in the third quarter.

Glacier, the 2022 state champion, finished 10-2 last season after falling 35-27 to Bozeman in the Class AA title game.