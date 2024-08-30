Support Shannon O’Brien for State Superintendent of Schools

“The teaching profession contributes more to our society than any other single profession” (John Wooden). Teachers work hard. If asked to do extra jobs, they may grumble, but they do them. They care about ALL students, listening to their concerns and advancing solutions. Teachers work miracles; often while juggling a family at home.

Shannon O’Brien is running for State Superintendent of Schools. A high school teacher, school administrator and educational policy advisor, her main focus is on improving public education while fighting privatization. Shannon believes that ALL students deserve a fair shot at a quality education. She also wants to protect taxpayers from having to fund private schools.

As a legislator, O’Brien built solid working relationships on both sides of the aisle. She hopes to update the school funding formula (long overdue) and address the shortages of teachers, counselors and nurses. Shannon wants to stop the brain drain of teachers leaving Montana for better pay and working conditions.

Shannon O’Brien knows we can do better with stronger leadership. She plans to rebuild the reputation of OPI, getting it back on track. She will stay “laser focused” on supporting public schools by being responsive to their needs.

Let’s “get to yes” by voting for Shannon O’Brien. Teachers are wonderful, hard-working people. They listen, and they work on solutions. Trust me; I know.

Nancy Teggeman

Polson