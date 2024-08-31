fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff's and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Just Out Partying

12:51 p.m. A standard poodle being walked around town was definitely in need of a trim.

3:31 p.m. A woman called 911 to see if they could check up on her son, who had joined a new church recently and hadn’t spoken to her since.

4:11 p.m. Someone dialed 911, whistled and said “good boy” and hung up. Officers determined it was a pocket dial from someone playing with their dog.

5:13 p.m. Several plants were stolen from a front porch.

6 p.m. A man ordered a sub sandwich and then threw it at the person who made it.

7:18 p.m. Some folks called dispatch worried about a friend they hadn’t heard from in days. The friend was later tracked down having a good time at a local saloon.

7:55 p.m. A woman was concerned that a mini propane tank and a fire extinguisher had been left in front of her door.

9:41 p.m. A man stole a fedora from a store.

