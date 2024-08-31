Just Out Partying

12:51 p.m. A standard poodle being walked around town was definitely in need of a trim.
3:31 p.m. A woman called 911 to see if they could check up on her son, who had joined a new church recently and hadn’t spoken to her since.
4:11 p.m. Someone dialed 911, whistled and said “good boy” and hung up. Officers determined it was a pocket dial from someone playing with their dog.
5:13 p.m. Several plants were stolen from a front porch.
6 p.m. A man ordered a sub sandwich and then threw it at the person who made it.
7:18 p.m. Some folks called dispatch worried about a friend they hadn’t heard from in days. The friend was later tracked down having a good time at a local saloon.
7:55 p.m. A woman was concerned that a mini propane tank and a fire extinguisher had been left in front of her door.
9:41 p.m. A man stole a fedora from a store.