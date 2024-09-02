Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $925,000

Kalispell

Where: 188 River View Dr.

Price: $925,000

What: Five-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 3,525

This gorgeous home located in River View Greens features vaulted ceilings, large windows, and formal dining room leading to a wrap-around deck. The kitchen includes a massive island and opens to a casual dining area with a cozy fireplace. The deck and fenced backyard are idyllic for entertaining and outdoor games. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30026673

Whitefish

Where: 195 Saphire Ct.

Price: $939,900

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,535

This home sits on a private 0.62-acre lot. The two-level craftsman home features a thoughtful floor plan, oversized two-car garage, open kitchen, and a loft area that is perfect for guests. The immersive outdoor space includes a large covered raised porch and a back deck with a boardwalk. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30027533

Bigfork

Where: 612 Pommel Dr.

Price: $945,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,328

This exquisite Montana retreat is nestled on a wooded lot within The Ranch subdivision and has peak-a-boo views of Flathead Lake. The home has high-end finishes throughout and includes a downstairs theater room and second kitchen. Enjoy outdoor living on the expansive deck or picturesque patio, both overlooking the lush surroundings. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30029849

Columbia Falls

Where: Hodgson Ct.

Price: $915,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,420

This home under construction sits on a 0.43-acre lot and offers stunning views of Whitefish Mountain Resort and Glacier National Park. It features an open concept design, high-end finishes, three-car garage, granite counters, high ceilings and a butler’s panty. The home has a modern country feel while being close to all the amenities. RE/MAX Glacier Country

MLS Number: 30028627

