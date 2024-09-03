Scam Scanning

7:42 a.m. Someone thought it was strange to see a grown man longboarding down a neighborhood street.

2:45 p.m. A pickup truck filled with firewood was losing its load all over the road.

2:55 p.m. A shopper using self-checkout was only scanning every other item in her basket.

3:34 p.m. Some teenagers were caught spray-painting a tunnel underpass.

4:11 p.m. A man got out of his car, punched out his own passenger window, and then kept driving.

4:18 p.m. Two preteens accidentally discharged a can of bear spray all over their legs.

4:30 p.m. Someone reported that their neighbor’s horse had been looking thinner lately.

4:56 p.m. Someone called 911 to report a man who was waving a knife around. Officers responded and found a man holding not a knife, but a stack of cups.

5:18 p.m. Law enforcement responded to reports of a man sitting in a ditch for several hours. The man was okay, and was just waiting to take pictures of a passing train.

6:11 p.m. Four roosters were dumped at a park playground.

6:48 p.m. A dog was unsuccessful in its attempt to hunt the neighbor’s rabbit.

7:55 p.m. Three horses were running along the riverbank.