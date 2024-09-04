Mountain Heir Festival at Abayance Bay Highlights Music of Northwest Montana

After a Flathead Valley summer of touring acts and big ticket festivals, the inaugural Mountain Heir music festival at Abayance Bay in Rexford seeks to highlight the music and musicians of northwest Montana.

The three-day event on the shores of Lake Koocanusa features a lineup of 14 regional bands representing a wide array of sounds, including Americana, jam bands, psychedelic rock and even some hip hop.

The full lineup includes The Knotty Pines, Ghosts of Endor, Tin Finley, Badger Hound, JJ Kind, The Jamie Wyman Band, Michelle Rivers, Luke Dowler, Dan Dubuque, Justin Harris and the Pocket Aces, Lacoro, The Grey Goo, Tim Helnore and Tobacco River Ramblers.

The idea for festival sprang from the shared vision of Abayance Bay owner Larry Stewart and his friend and colleague Andrew Belski, who plays bass in the Jamie Wyman Band, and in Ghosts of Endor.

“We kept talking about it would be really fun to do a festival that highlights local talent,” Belski said. “There’s so much. We’re in kind of a golden era of music in this valley, there are so many exceptional musicians and exceptional bands. They’re all friends with each other, but we never really get a chance to hang out, because we’re all in different bands playing and gigging the whole time. So we wanted to create a weekend where we could get everybody together.”

Abayance Bay on Lake Koocanusa in Rexford on May 29, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

In a press release, Stewart, the Abayance Bay owner, emphasized that the musicians at Mountain Heir are “creating original music from their heart and soul, that truly reflects the culture of Montana.”

Belski characterized Abayance Bay as a beautiful venue that’s family friendly. People can take in the music from the big grassy lawn that stretches out before the stage, or they can amble down to the water. It’s not uncommon for boats to anchor nearby and take in the sounds, according to Belski. Adding to the ambiance, Belski said the Canadian Rockies are visible in the distance.

“It’s a beautiful stage. It’s got great sound,” he added.

The festival kicks off on Friday Sept. 6, continues on Saturday, Sept. 7, and ends on Sunday, Sept. 8. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. The venue features free onsite parking and there will be food and drink concessions.

The Mountain Heir Festival wraps up a summer season at Abayance Bay that has included shows by Tim Montana, The Wood Brothers, The Red Clay Strays and the Glacier Symphony.

The full schedule for Mountain Heir is as follows:

Friday

6:15 p.m.: The Knotty Pines

7:50 p.m.: Ghosts of Endor (double set)

Saturday

4 p.m.: Tin Finley

4:45 p.m.: Badger Hound

5:45 p.m.: JJ Kind

7:30 p.m.: Michelle Rivers

8 p.m.: Luke Dowler Band

Sunday

3 p.m.: Dan Dubuque

4:45 p.m.: Justin Harris and the Pocket Aces

5:45 p.m.: Lacoro

6:15 p.m.: The Gray Goo

7:30 p.m.: Tim Helnore

8 p.m.: Tobacco River Ramblers