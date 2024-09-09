Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $675,000

Kalispell

Where: 128 Tamarack Dr.

Price: 675,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,392

This beautifully updated home sits on a 1.47-acre lot in Many Lakes and is set up as two separate living spaces. It has hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, granite counters and two gorgeously remodeled kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Outside is a back deck that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30033023

Bigfork

Where: 213 O’Brien Terrace

Price: $665,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,841

Enjoy Swan Mountain views from this well-maintained Crestview Terrace home that offers a perfect blend of suburban living with a private mountain feel. It has a fully fenced private backyard with a covered back patio, shed and underground sprinklers. Located close to downtown Bigfork and just a short drive to Flathead Lake access. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30031346

Whitefish

Where: 159 Brimstone Dr.

Price: $699,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,876

This home located in the Great Northern Heights subdivision on the south edge of Whitefish features an open main floor plan with a side patio off the kitchen. It also has an attached single garage, upstairs family room and electric fireplace. Close to walking paths, this is a great neighborhood to call home. Ibex Real Estate

MLS Number: 30032749

Kila

Where: 1775 Emmons Canyon Rd.

Price: $685,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 1,931

This charming, rustic log home sits on 10 stunning acres with Emmons Creek frontage. It features a loft, full walkout basement and open kitchen with plenty of space for hosting. The property has great potential and is near lakes in every direction, including Smith, Foys, Ashley, McGregor and Flathead. Ideal Real Estate

MLS Number: 30031654

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].