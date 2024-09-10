Azzopardi will Work Hard for You in House District 13

My experiences hiking and backpacking with Shirley Azzopardi illuminated qualities that will benefit House District 13. Her commitment to the outdoors mirrors her approach to politics, showcasing perseverance, planning, and a collaborative spirit.

Shirley Azzopardi’s perseverance on a tough climb reflects how she will approach legislative complexities. She is dedicated to tackling key community challenges, such as providing property tax relief and safeguarding Medicaid services. Her careful planning for backpacking trips demonstrates a methodical and strategic approach that she will bring to legislative challenges.

Shirley’s respect for nature highlights a commitment to environmental stewardship and preserving our resources for future generations. This dedication is paralleled in her career as a public school educator for over 30 years, where she has shown a commitment to nurturing and educating our youth.

Moreover, Shirley Azzopardi’s values extend to her policy positions. She supports quality public education for all of Montana’s youth and believes in preserving family autonomy in healthcare decisions. Her experience in the backcountry, where teamwork and listening to others are essential, reflects her ability to collaborate effectively and represent our community’s diverse needs.

Shirley Azzopardi’s blend of personal dedication and professional experience makes her a remarkable candidate. Her skills highlighted outdoors will undoubtedly serve her constituents well in the legislative arena. I encourage you to vote for Democratic candidate Shirley Azzopardi for House District 13.

Leslie Dalbey

Polson