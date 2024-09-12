fbpx
Alpine Section of the Going-to-the-Sun Road Reopens

Park officials had proactively closed the road after forecasts called for heavy rain showers and thunderstorms in the area

By Beacon Staff
Mount Siyeh as viewed from Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on July 28, 2024.July 26, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

After a roughly 12-hour closure due to forecasted inclement weather, the full length of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park reopened Thursday morning.

The park proactively closed the alpine section of the road between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook at 9 p.m. on Sept. 11 in anticipation of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms that park officials feared would make the area susceptible to mudslides and falling rock. The closure was initially expected to last through Friday morning.

However, after park rangers accessed the roadway this morning and after evaluating the weather forecast, the decision was made to reopen the road.

Visitors are encouraged to prepare for inclement weather if they plan to travel to the park this week. Check the weather forecast and park road status before you visit, dress for varying degrees of weather, carry the 10 essential emergency items, and be on alert for potential hazards on roadways and trails.

