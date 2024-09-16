Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $575,000

Kalispell
Where: 334 Hilltop Ave.
Price: $579,500
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,894
This beautifully updated mid-century modern home is located in the desirable Northridge Heights subdivision. It has an open floor plan and upgraded kitchen, appliances, flooring and bathroom. The property has a covered deck, lower patio, mature landscaping, underground sprinklers, additional parking, fence and shed. Premiere Real Estate Professionals
MLS Number: 30033427
Columbia Falls
Where: 91 Jada Rd.
Price: $590,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,160
This charming home has large windows with plenty of natural light and sits on 2.88 acres at the end of a private road. Enjoy outdoor living in a secluded environment on the spacious covered deck. The property is ideal for family gatherings, barbecues and relaxing. ERA Lambros Real Estate
MLS Number: 30033122
Bigfork
Where: 107 Colter Lp.
Price: $590,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse
Square Feet: 1,723
This furnished townhome has elevated views of Flathead Lake and Eagle Bend Golf Course. It features a beautifully landscaped property and is close to local amenities. Enjoy breathtaking scenery, walk to the Flathead River and golf right out your front door. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30032480
Kalispell
Where: 3409 Goldenrod Ln.
Price: $565,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,222
This single-story, mountain modern home in north Kalispell features quartz counters, beautiful cabinets, plank flooring, custom window shades and stainless steel appliances. It also has a fully landscaped and irrigated yard, full perimeter fencing, and two-car attached garage. Enjoy living in the quiet Quail Meadows community. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30027441
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].